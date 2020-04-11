What is Econ Rating in VALORANT?

VALORANT is here and with it comes a bunch of new keywords and terms to learn. One of these appearing at the end of a game is known as Econ Rating.

If you look at your in-game stats after a game closes, though, you might come across something called Econ Rating. But what is it, and what is a good Econ Rating?

Econ Rating, in its basic definition, is the amount of damage you have dealt per 1,000 credits spent in-game. If you spend say 2,000 credits and deal 200 damage, then your Econ Rating is 100.

It doesn’t really have much implication in the game or on finding games and is more of a way to access a person’s skill level. Of course, if you don’t end up buying anything and get a bunch of damage on opposing players with a pistol, the Econ Rating will be much higher.

At the same time, if you spend a lot of credits and die a lot without dealing any damage at all, it will be incredibly low and might give opposing and ally players a perception that you are a terrible player.

But we wouldn’t worry about it too much, it’s just another rating for you to keep an eye on.