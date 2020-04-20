What actions your enemy can and can’t hear in VALORANT

VALORANT is a tactical first-person shooter that requires patience, aim, and, in some cases, ninja-like stealth.

Being able to sneak up on enemies and get the first shot can be the difference-maker in a winning round. But some abilities and interactions can give you away, letting your opponents hear you before you can get the jump on them. One VALORANT fan broke down all the actions that make sound in Riot’s upcoming title, posting the informative graphic yesterday.

Here’s everything that your opponents can and can’t hear in VALORANT.

Image via u/RoyGallant

What enemies can hear

VALORANT players who want to play it safe can assume that the majority of actions make a sound that’s audible to enemies. Some common things you should stray from doing when trying to be stealthy are dropping a weapon or spike, picking up an Ultimate Orb, reloading your gun, and swinging your knife.

Many abilities can also be heard by the opposing team, such as Jett floating in the air, Sage’s heal, Brimstone’s Stim Beacon, and all of Cypher’s abilities.

What enemies can’t hear

Though the list of things an enemy can hear is much longer than those that they can’t, there are still a few actions you can safely take. Scoping in with your weapon, swapping guns or abilities, and jumping on higher surfaces are all silent to your adversary. Picking up guns and items will also emit no sound, as well as picking up Viper’s Poison Cloud.