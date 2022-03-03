Week 5 of 2022 NA VCT reportedly set to be played on latest patch

We may get to see the changes in action soon.

The fifth week of the 2022 North American VALORANT Champions Tour will be played on Patch 4.04, according to a report by Upcomer and a tweet from NRG coach Josh “JoshRT” Lee.

The newest patch includes all of the changes to Icebox and controller agents in VALORANT. Some of the most underplayed agents in competitive play—Omen and Brimstone—were significantly buffed to make them viable at the highest level.

Week five of the NA VCT Challengers One will begin on March 11. The latest round of matches will be played on the old patch, prior to the changes.

Astra, who has been considered one of the most oppressive agents in competitive VALORANT since her release, has been nerfed. The cooldown for receiving stars, which are typically used for retakes or executes after rotating, has been increased. Her maximum number of stars has also been reduced from five to four, Riot Games revealed on March 1.

Viper’s Fuel will drain a lot faster when both her Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen are used at the same time, too.

The biggest change of the patch is to Yoru, one of the least popular duelist agents in competitive VALORANT. He’s been reworked in this patch, receiving tweaks to his Fakeout, which acts as a clone and a flash combined. Yoru’s ultimate, Dimensional Drift, has also been changed. Yoru will no longer be revealed by enemies and he can cast all of his other abilities during the cast time. Players can learn more about Yoru’s rework here.