Vivo Keyd disbands amid its VALORANT players reportedly joining VCT-partnered teams

Vivo Keyd has parted ways with its VALORANT quintet of Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati, Olavo “heat” Marcelo, Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen, Matheus “RgLM” Rodigoli, and Igor “RHZ” Baruti today, one month after the organization wasn’t selected for one of the 10 spots in the VCT 2023 Americas league.

The news that Vivo Keyd’s former quintet is now free agents for next year doesn’t come as a surprise because almost all of them are joining Brazilian organizations that have partnered with Riot Games for VCT 2023. Mwzera is close to signing with FURIA, according to a report by Brazilian outlet The Enemy, while heat, murizzz, and RgLM are reportedly on their way to MIBR, according to The Enemy. RHZ is the only former player of Vivo Keyd who hasn’t been tied to partnered teams in the past weeks.

Heat, murizzz, and mwzera were a part of the Vivo Keyd squad that qualified for VALORANT Champions 2021, while RgLM and RHZ arrived in May 2022. The quintet didn’t have the best year of their careers in 2022, having finished in third place at VCT 2022 Brazil Challengers Two and fourth place at the South America Last Chance Qualifier, which led to Vivo Keyd missing Champions this year.

Vivo Keyd has been investing in VALORANT’s competitive scene since September 2020, but it’s currently unclear if the Brazilian organization is planning to remain in VALORANT after not being selected for the partnership program. Vivo Keyd reportedly wanted to retain some of the players but ultimately decided to transfer them to other teams.