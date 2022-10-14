FURIA reportedly close to signing Brazilian VALORANT star for VCT 2023

FURIA, one of the Brazilian organizations that secured a spot in the 2023 Americas VALORANT league in 2023, is set to acquire Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati from Vivo Keyd, according to a joint report by Brazilian outlet The Enemy and insider Noyn.

Mwzera has already visited FURIA’s gaming office in the past few days and met some of his potential future teammates, according to The Enemy. FURIA and Vivo Keyd are in advanced talks. The deal should be finalized after they iron out the last details of the transfer.

The negotiations have been going on for weeks because Vivo Keyd didn’t want to lose mwzera, who is arguably its best VALORANT player. FURIA has reportedly been making an effort to secure mwzera’s efforts after deciding to transfer Argentinian player Agustin “Nozwerr” Ibarra to Leviatán, according to The Enemy.

Should the deal go through, mwzera would play alongside Gabriel “qck” Lima, Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt, Matheus “mazin” Araújo, and Douglas “dgzin” Silva in FURIA.

FURIA is also targeting Vitor “kon4n” Hugo as a B plan in case the deal with mwzera doesn’t come to fruition and is planning to add kon4n as a sixth player in case mwzera arrives, according to The Enemy. MIBR is also after kon4n as per The Enemy’s sources.

All partnered teams must submit their lineups with at least three players until Oct. 15, the deadline set by Riot Games, the publisher and developer of VALORANT. FURIA will play in the Americas league next year and debut in VCT 2023 at the inaugural event in São Paulo, Brazil which will include all partnered teams.