VCT Masters Copenhagen format, explained

The next Masters event is almost here.

VCT Masters Copenhagen kicks off on July 10 and will feature 12 of the best VALORANT teams from around the world. Marking the second Masters event of the year and the final opportunity for teams to secure points before the Last Chance Qualifiers, a lot is at stake.

VCT Masters Copenhagen format explainer

VCT Masters Copenhagen will kick off with double elimination, GSL-style group play, followed by an eight-team double-elimination bracket. The top four teams in the bracket were seeded, while the remaining eight squads were drawn into two groups based on their final placements at Challengers events and the strength of their region.

Inspired by competitive Starcraft 2, teams in the GSL-style format have several opportunities to advance to the next stage of the tournament. The first two games of each group are played normally, with the winning team going on to the winner’s bracket and the losing team to the losers’ bracket. Teams have three attempts to qualify for the next stage. If they pick up two wins, they’ll advance. If they lose twice, they’ll be eliminated.

Image via Riot Games

OpTic Gaming, Guild Esports, LOUD, and KRÜ Esports have been drawn into Group A, and DRX, FunPlus Phoenix, Northeption, and XERXIA have been drawn into Group B. Fnatic, XSET, Paper Rex, and Leviatán, on the other hand, have been seeded into the double-elimination bracket and won’t have to compete in the group stage.

Teams participating at VCT Masters Copenhagen

All in all, 12 teams from seven regional VCT competitions will be competing in Copenhagen, Denmark this month. They earnt their spots after qualifying through Challengers events in their respective regions.