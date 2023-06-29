VCT Ascension EMEA and Pacific 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

VALORANT Champions 2023 is still a couple months away, but for dozens of the best tier-two VALORANT players in the world, the biggest event of the year for them is here in Ascension.
Across the three major regions, 26 teams have reached the final stretch of their road through their respective Challengers leagues, but they’ve also reached a point of no return. Only winners in each of the three Ascension tournaments will earn the ultimate prize: a spot in their respective international VCT league.
Both the EMEA and Pacific Ascension tournaments feature 10 teams while Americas only features six, but all three events consist of a round-robin group stage that seeds into a playoffs bracket. By July 16, all three events will be over, and our three VCT-bound teams will be determined.
For the complete scores and schedule for VCT Americas specifically, we have a guide just for that event. Here you will find the complete scores and schedule for both EMEA and Pacific.
VCT Ascension EMEA
VCT Ascension EMEA teams
Ten teams from across EMEA will compete at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin, Germany for a sole spot in VCT EMEA next year:
- Apeks (Northern: Polaris)
- Case Esports (Spain: Rising)
- Gentle Mates (France: Revolution)
- CGN Esports (DACH: Evolution)
- Digital Athletics (Turkey: Birlik)
- Acend (East: Surge)
- Team Falcons (MENA: Resilience)
- Dsyre (Italy: Rinacimento)
- SAW (Portugal: Tempest)
- FOKUS (Play-In)
VCT Ascension EMEA groups and format
The ten teams will play a round-robin stage with only four advancing to a double-elimination playoffs bracket of the VCT EMEA Ascension tournament.
Group A consists of Acend, Dsyre, CGN Esports, Digital Athletics, and SAW. Group B will have Team Falcons, Apeks, Case Esports, Gentle Mates, and FOKUS.
VCT Ascension EMEA scores and schedule
All times are listed in CT.
June 30
- 10am: Acend vs. Digital Athletics
- 10am: Case Esports vs. Apeks
- 1pm: DSYRE vs. CGN Esports
- 1pm: Team Falcons vs. Gentle Mates
July 1
- 10am: Acend vs. CGN Esports
- 10am: Gentle Mates vs. Case Esports
- 1pm: SAW vs. Digital Athletics
- 1pm: Apeks vs. FOKUS
July 2
- 10am: SAW vs. CGN Esports
- 10am: Gentle Mates vs. FOKUS
- 1pm: DSYRE vs. Acent
- 1pm: Team Falcons vs. Case Esports
July 3
- 10am: SAW vs. DSYRE
- 10am: Team Falcons vs. FOKUS
- 1pm: Digital Athletics vs. CGN Esports
- 1pm: Gentle Mates vs. Apeks
July 4
- 10am: DSYRE vs. Digital Athletics
- 10am: Team Falcons vs. Apeks
- 1pm: SAW vs. Acend
- 1pm: Case Esports vs. FOKUS
July 13
- 10am: Upper bracket semifinal
- 1pm: Upper bracket semifinal
July 14
- 10am: Upper bracket final
- 1pm: Lower bracket semifinal
July 15
- 10am: Lower bracket final
July 16
- 10am: Grand finals
- Winner is promoted to VCT EMEA for the 2024 and 2025 season
VCT Ascension Pacific
VCT Ascension Pacific teams
Ten teams from across Asia will compete in Bangkok, Thailand for the sole spot in VCT Pacific next year:
- Orangutan (South Asia)
- XERXIA (Thailand)
- Fancy United Esports (Vietname)
- Bleed eSports (Malaysia & Singapore)
- Dplus (Korea)
- SCARZ (Japan)
- ONE Team (Hong Kong & Taiwan)
- NAOS Esports (Phillipines)
- BOOM Esports (Indonesia)
- Bonkers (Oceania)
VCT Ascension Pacific groups and format
The ten teams will play a round-robin stage with only six advancing to a playoffs bracket. The top teams from each of the two groups will advance directly to the semifinals.
Group Alpha consists of NAOS, XERXIA, BOOM, One Team, and Fancy United. Group Omega has SCARZ, BLEED, Dplus, Orangutan, and Bonkers.
VCT Ascension Pacific scores and schedule
All times are listed in CT.
June 28
- 1am: XERXIA 2-1 ONE Team
- XERXIA win map one on Ascent, 14-12.
- ONE Team win map two on Haven, 13-10.
- XERXIA win map three on Bind, 13-10.
- 4am: NAOS 2-1 Fancy United
- Fancy United win map one on Fracture, 13-9.
- NAOS win map two on Pearl, 13-10.
- NAOS win map three on Ascent, 13-6.
- 7am: SCARZ 2-0 Bonkers
- SCARZ win map one on Bind, 13-6.
- SCARZ win map two on Fracture, 13-6.
June 29
- 1am: BLEED vs. Orangutan
- 4am: ONE Team vs. BOOM
- 7am: Fancy United vs. XERXIA
June 30
- 1am: Bonkers vs. Dplus
- 4am: Orangutan vs. SCARZ
- 7am: BOOM vs. Fancy United
July 1
- 1am: XERXIA vs. NAOS
- 4am: SCARZ vs. BLEED
- 7am: Dplus vs. Orangutan
July 2
- 1am: Fancy United vs. ONE Team
- 4am: NAOS vs. BOOM
- 7am: BLEED vs. Dplus
July 3
- 1am: ONE Team vs. NAOS
- 4am: Orangutan vs. Bonkers
- 7am: BOOM vs. XERXIA
July 4
- 4am: Bonkers vs. BLEED
- 4am: Dplus vs. SCARZ
July 7
- 4am: Quarterfinal
- 7am: Quarterfinal
July 8
- 4am: Semifinal
- 7am: Semifinal
July 9
- 4am: Grand final
- Winner is promoted to VCT Pacific for the 2024 and 2025 season