VCT Ascension EMEA and Pacific 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

VALORANT Champions 2023 is still a couple months away, but for dozens of the best tier-two VALORANT players in the world, the biggest event of the year for them is here in Ascension.

Across the three major regions, 26 teams have reached the final stretch of their road through their respective Challengers leagues, but they’ve also reached a point of no return. Only winners in each of the three Ascension tournaments will earn the ultimate prize: a spot in their respective international VCT league.

Both the EMEA and Pacific Ascension tournaments feature 10 teams while Americas only features six, but all three events consist of a round-robin group stage that seeds into a playoffs bracket. By July 16, all three events will be over, and our three VCT-bound teams will be determined.

For the complete scores and schedule for VCT Americas specifically, we have a guide just for that event. Here you will find the complete scores and schedule for both EMEA and Pacific.

VCT Ascension EMEA

VCT Ascension EMEA teams

Ten teams from across EMEA will compete at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin, Germany for a sole spot in VCT EMEA next year:

Apeks (Northern: Polaris)

Case Esports (Spain: Rising)

Gentle Mates (France: Revolution)

CGN Esports (DACH: Evolution)

Digital Athletics (Turkey: Birlik)

Acend (East: Surge)

Team Falcons (MENA: Resilience)

Dsyre (Italy: Rinacimento)

SAW (Portugal: Tempest)

FOKUS (Play-In)

VCT Ascension EMEA groups and format

The ten teams will play a round-robin stage with only four advancing to a double-elimination playoffs bracket of the VCT EMEA Ascension tournament.

Groups for Ascension EMEA. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Group A consists of Acend, Dsyre, CGN Esports, Digital Athletics, and SAW. Group B will have Team Falcons, Apeks, Case Esports, Gentle Mates, and FOKUS.

VCT Ascension EMEA scores and schedule

All times are listed in CT.

June 30

10am: Acend vs. Digital Athletics

10am: Case Esports vs. Apeks

1pm: DSYRE vs. CGN Esports

1pm: Team Falcons vs. Gentle Mates

July 1

10am: Acend vs. CGN Esports

10am: Gentle Mates vs. Case Esports

1pm: SAW vs. Digital Athletics

1pm: Apeks vs. FOKUS

July 2

10am: SAW vs. CGN Esports

10am: Gentle Mates vs. FOKUS

1pm: DSYRE vs. Acent

1pm: Team Falcons vs. Case Esports

July 3

10am: SAW vs. DSYRE

10am: Team Falcons vs. FOKUS

1pm: Digital Athletics vs. CGN Esports

1pm: Gentle Mates vs. Apeks

July 4

10am: DSYRE vs. Digital Athletics

10am: Team Falcons vs. Apeks

1pm: SAW vs. Acend

1pm: Case Esports vs. FOKUS

July 13

10am: Upper bracket semifinal

1pm: Upper bracket semifinal

July 14

10am: Upper bracket final

1pm: Lower bracket semifinal

July 15

10am: Lower bracket final

July 16

10am: Grand finals Winner is promoted to VCT EMEA for the 2024 and 2025 season



VCT Ascension Pacific

VCT Ascension Pacific teams

Ten teams from across Asia will compete in Bangkok, Thailand for the sole spot in VCT Pacific next year:

Orangutan (South Asia)

XERXIA (Thailand)

Fancy United Esports (Vietname)

Bleed eSports (Malaysia & Singapore)

Dplus (Korea)

SCARZ (Japan)

ONE Team (Hong Kong & Taiwan)

NAOS Esports (Phillipines)

BOOM Esports (Indonesia)

Bonkers (Oceania)

VCT Ascension Pacific groups and format

The ten teams will play a round-robin stage with only six advancing to a playoffs bracket. The top teams from each of the two groups will advance directly to the semifinals.

Groups for Ascension Pacific. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Group Alpha consists of NAOS, XERXIA, BOOM, One Team, and Fancy United. Group Omega has SCARZ, BLEED, Dplus, Orangutan, and Bonkers.

VCT Ascension Pacific scores and schedule

All times are listed in CT.

June 28

1am: XERXIA 2-1 ONE Team XERXIA win map one on Ascent, 14-12. ONE Team win map two on Haven, 13-10. XERXIA win map three on Bind, 13-10.

4am: NAOS 2-1 Fancy United Fancy United win map one on Fracture, 13-9. NAOS win map two on Pearl, 13-10. NAOS win map three on Ascent, 13-6.

7am: SCARZ 2-0 Bonkers SCARZ win map one on Bind, 13-6. SCARZ win map two on Fracture, 13-6.



June 29

1am: BLEED vs. Orangutan

4am: ONE Team vs. BOOM

7am: Fancy United vs. XERXIA

June 30

1am: Bonkers vs. Dplus

4am: Orangutan vs. SCARZ

7am: BOOM vs. Fancy United

July 1

1am: XERXIA vs. NAOS

4am: SCARZ vs. BLEED

7am: Dplus vs. Orangutan

July 2

1am: Fancy United vs. ONE Team

4am: NAOS vs. BOOM

7am: BLEED vs. Dplus

July 3

1am: ONE Team vs. NAOS

4am: Orangutan vs. Bonkers

7am: BOOM vs. XERXIA

July 4

4am: Bonkers vs. BLEED

4am: Dplus vs. SCARZ

July 7

4am: Quarterfinal

7am: Quarterfinal

July 8

4am: Semifinal

7am: Semifinal

July 9

4am: Grand final Winner is promoted to VCT Pacific for the 2024 and 2025 season



