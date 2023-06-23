VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Scores, schedule, format

Although the rest of the world has their eyes locked on VALORANT Masters, another important tournament is shaping up with a spot at the top of the mountain up for grabs at the 2023 VCT Americas Ascension event.

Six of the best Challenger teams from North America, Brazil, and Latin America will be colliding from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 9 at Riot Games’ Brazil studio in São Paulo, aiming to break through and qualify for VCT Americas 2024.

With multiple different teams and plenty of fan favorites, there are so many reasons to be excited for this group of exciting squads as they try to earn their place among the best players and organizations in the region. Making it to VCT Americas will represent the culmination of months and years of hard work from the players and staff, looking to finally get the recognition they deserve on the grandest stage.

How to watch VCT Ascension Americas 2023

Fans can tune into Ascension Americas through Riot Games’ official VALORANT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels. Supporters can also check out any of their favorite content creators, if Riot gave them exclusive co-streaming rights to broadcast the game from their own channels. There will also be broadcasts on the official Portuguese and Spanish broadcasts.

VCT Ascension Americas 2023 groups and format

The playoff format for VCT Ascension Americas 2023. Image via Riot Games

At VCT Ascension Americas, the tournament will run through a single round robin group stage with every team facing off against the other two teams in their group once. Group A will have Brazil’s The Union, North America’s M80, and LATAM’s FUSION, while group B will have LATAM’s 9z Team, Brazil’s 00Nation, and NA favorite The Guard.

These matches will determine the seeding for playoffs, where teams will play best-of-three matches all the way up to the best-of-five grand final. From Monday, July 3 onward, teams move to a double elimination bracket with spots based on their final position in their respective groups. The best team from each group will head straight to the second round, while the second and third-best teams will face off in the first round.

VCT Ascension Americas 2023 scores and schedule

Groups for Ascension Americas. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Groups

Friday, June 30

3pm CT: M80 vs. The Union

6pm CT: 9z Team vs. 00Nation

Saturday, July 1

3pm CT: M80 vs. FUSION

6pm CT: 00Nation vs. The Guard

Sunday, July 2

3pm CT: The Union vs. Fusion

6pm CT: The Guard vs. 9z Team

Playoffs

Monday, July 3 – Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, July 4 – Upper Bracket Semifinals

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, July 5 – Lower Bracket Quarterfinals/Upper Bracket Final

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 8 – Lower Bracket Semifinals/Lower Bracket Final

1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, July 9 – Grand Final

1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

