VALORANT’s Ruination collection now available

VALORANT players can now purchase the League of Legends-inspired Ruination collection in the in-game score. Each weapon skin can be purchased individually or players can buy the entire bundle to receive all of the skins.

The Ruination collection features a unique tea-color scheme with black outlines inspired by League’s Ruination event. Players can enjoy new skins for the Ghost, Phantom, Spectre, and Guardian. The collection also includes the Broken Blade of the Ruined King melee skin, which activates when players pull it out.

The mist consumes, but hope remains. The Ruination Collection just hit the shop–pick it up now and claim your crown. pic.twitter.com/Mh1VN2wemz — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2021

The Ghost, Phantom, Spectre, and Guardian cosmetics each cost 2,175 credits, while the Broken Blade of the Ruined King skin costs 4,350 credits. Players can buy each skin individually or they can purchase the entire bundle for 8,700 credits.

Each weapon skin has four different color variants, including purple, red/yellow, and green. Each weapon can also be upgraded with Radianite points, adding new sound effects, animations, and finishers. Level two adds a unique firing sound for each weapon and level three offers a shadow effect when equipping the gun. The bundle also includes a unique player card, gun buddy, and spray.

The Ruination collection will be available for just under two weeks. Fans might also see other League-inspired bundles in the future, further blurring the lines between the two games.

