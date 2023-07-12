VALORANT’s new cinematic shows the Haven experience we dream of

Riot Games shared a new cinematic on July 12 to celebrate VALORANT‘s launch in China, and it’s sharing the ranked experience as dreamt of by many players.

The cinematic is called United Together and shows a match on Haven in the fashion of an action movie. The abilities are as epic as a Michael Bay film, the five agents work together to win the round —except for Phoenix, of course—as Haven is destroyed by the shots and explosions.

The cinematic revolves around the Chinese Sentinel Sage and begins with her. It plunges the viewers into a Haven match where the team depicted is on the Defender side.

The team is made up of Sage, Viper, Jett, Sova, and Phoenix. The latter plays the usual role of the teammate who will go solo and try to do everything by themselves, only to realize their strategy is inefficient.

But Sage manages to group the team up and gets their allies the win with strong teamwork. It’s the game every player wishes for.

Although some of the enemy agents are barely seen in the cinematic, we can see their abilities and recognize Killjoy, Cypher, Raze, Omen, and Skye.

The round ends with a twist. Omen attempts to plant the Spike by using his ultimate and goes to an undefended B Site. But Sage, a seemingly one-woman army, gets to him before he can plant it and the team wins the round. “That was one hell of a brief,” comments Phoenix, as the A site comes crumbling down.

The video received warm welcome from the community. Players praised the quality of animation and action-packed scenes in the YouTube comments and on Twitter.

As the cinematic was released, players located in China gained access to VALORANT with the activation of local servers on July 12. It became the 16th region to have a dedicated server.

