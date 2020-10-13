VALORANT’s Mumbai game servers will go live on Oct. 14

Riot Games is making the VALORANT gaming experience better for players in India and the surrounding countries. Mumbai game servers will go live on Oct. 14, Riot announced today. This should lower the ping and connection issues for players in this region.

Riot recently announced that dedicated servers for the Middle East and North Africa regions would be introduced with Act III. Many players appreciated this announcement and the improvements that it’ll present but still wondered about dedicated servers in their region.

VALORANT Mumbai game servers will go live on the 14th of Oct 2020 and will be part of our SEA shard.

Players in IN, SL, BD, NP, BH & ML will get connected to the new Mum servers and players in PK will be playing on the new Bahrain server.

No account or ID transfer needed.

GLHF! — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 13, 2020

Dedicated servers for India have been rumored for months, but Riot finally confirmed that Mumbai game servers will go live tomorrow, Oct. 14. This will improve the connection for players in India and the surrounding countries without an account or ID transfer. Players in Pakistan won’t be included on the Mumbai servers but will be a part of the new Bahrain servers.

The Mumbai servers will be included in the SEA shard, opening up the possibility of a regional VALORANT competitive scene. The new servers in Bahrain will allow the region to participate in the First-Strike tournament—and the same could likely happen in the Indian region.

Players have a lot to look forward to in Act III aside from dedicated servers. The new map Icebox will be available in casual matches and will be added to the competitive map pool after at least two weeks of testing. There’s also a new battle pass with exclusive skins and content for players to unlock throughout Act III.