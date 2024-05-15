Clove smirking in VALORANT with a butterfly on their left hand
VALORANT's leaked Holomoku skins: All weapons, possible price, and more

One with the sea.
If you’ve been looking for a VALORANT skin that’s a bit more rugged and ready for battle, then you might be excited to find the new leaked Holomoku skin bundle making the rounds in the community.

This new skin line has already divided some of the player base with its unique design, which is seemingly based off of old Polynesian and Hawaiian weaponry. Some people are convinced that this will be an instant purchase or an easy skip, depending on what kind of sound effects and animations are featured in the bundle.

To help you make an initial decision, here is everything we know about the supposed Holomoku skins in VALORANT.

Which guns are in VALORANT‘s leaked Holomoku bundle?

According to the leaks, there will be five different weapons featured in the Holomoku skin bundle. This will include some fan favorites, the first new Outlaw skin, and a unique melee weapon. The bundle will have skins for:

  • Vandal
  • Bulldog
  • Outlaw
  • Frenzy
  • Melee

As mentioned before, the bundle seems to have taken inspiration from Polynesian culture, since the word “holomoku” means sailor or a torrent of water in Hawaiian. The melee weapon also resembles a traditional Hawaiian war club with its fin-like design and spiked edge. The background image also shows the sea at night, with a nearby island.

How much could VALORANT‘s Holomoku skin bundle cost?

Depending on how extensive the bundle will be in terms of animations and sound design, the Holomoku collection will most likely be placed in the Deluxe skin tier, meaning that it would cost around 5,100 VP for the whole set.

When will VALORANT‘s Holomoku skin bundle release?

Although there isn’t an official release date for the Holomoku skin bundle, VALORANT players should keep an eye out on Riot’s official social media for any updates. Fans should also stay vigilant once the ever-popular Mystbloom skin line leaves the shop, since this could be the bundle that takes its place.

