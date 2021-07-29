VALORANT’s Game Changers is reportedly coming to Europe

Riot Games is reportedly contacting European organizations to implement the project in the region.

Riot Games has started contacting European organizations in regard to expanding the VALORANT Champions Tour Game Changers, an initiative that creates opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders, into Europe, according to a report by Arran “Halo” Spake that’s been confirmed by Upcomer’s George Geddes.

So far, the VCT Game Changers has run two high-level series in North America. The first one was played in March and the second took place in June, with Cloud9 White winning the two editions over CLG Red. Each event featured a $50,000 prize pool.

VALORANT: According to multiple sources, Riot have started to contact multiple European VALORANT organisations as they are looking to introduce their Game Changers event into the region. #VCT — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) July 29, 2021

The project also consists of organizing tournaments for women and other marginalized genders on an academy level. Riot has run two VCT Game Changers Academy tournaments so far in North America and the third will kick off tomorrow, July 30. Similar Game Changer events have taken place in Brazil, Latin America, and Asia but are yet to come to Europe, a region that has top-tier organizations competing in VALORANT already.

“With VALORANT esports, we’re committed to fostering an inclusive environment for competition and creating safe opportunities for women to compete without feat of identity or gender-based harassment,” Whalen Rozell, senior director of esports at Riot, said in February when the project was launched.

The European scene of VALORANT esports has organizations like Team Liquid, G2, Fnatic, FunPlus Phoenix, Guild, Acend, and Heretics competing in it.

