VALORANT’s Act 2 battle pass ends Oct. 13 with different downtimes per region

For VALORANT fans trying to complete their battle pass, there’s still plenty of time left.

Riot revealed the end date for Act Two’s battle pass today, as well as the downtime for each region. While the pass will end Oct. 13, the exact time will vary depending on your region.

The Act 2 Battlepass will end on October 13.



Downtime for each region will be:

NA/LATAM/BR – 6 AM PDT

Korea/APAC – 2 PM PDT

EU – 8 PM PDT. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 11, 2020

Act Two will end at 8am CT for NA, LATAM, and BR players. The Korean and APAC regions will have until 4pm CT, while Europe’s pass will finish at 10pm CT. The staggered times will likely make server maintenance easier for the developers, especially with increased traffic due to the coronavirus.

The battle pass offers various cosmetics for in-game use, such as gun buddies, weapon skins, sprays, player cards, and Radianite points. Act Two’s pass culminates with the Hivemind Shorty skin for free, as well as the Hivemind melee weapon for players who bought the $10 pass.

If you’re behind on your battle pass, don’t fret. Riot offers weekly missions that scale in XP as the season progresses. Missions closer to the end date will offer more XP, allowing you to progress quicker.