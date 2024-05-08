VALORANT players agree this Dota 2 feature would be the perfect solution to toxicity

As one of the world’s most popular tactical shooters, VALORANT has its fair share of problems. Among many, players throwing matches and being toxic rank near the top, leaving some fans calling for Riot Games to copy a thing or two from Dota 2.

Recommended Videos

On May 7, one player on VALORANT’s subreddit proposed an interesting solution they believe would solve the problem. “How about a system like in Dota 2 in which toxic people will be queued with each other until they reach a good behavior score again,” the player wrote. Considering this system has worked in Dota 2, many in the VALORANT community agreed, hopeful about griefers improving their behavior over time.

Actions have consequences. Image via Reddit user NonstopNonsense-

The idea is simple: Dota 2 rates players for their in-game behavior and communication. Your rating can affect item drops for completing games, your ability to pause during a match, and competitive modes. If these scores are above 10,000, it’s smooth sailing. However, if your behavior score is below 3,000, you can’t play ranked.

Additionally, if your communication rating in Dota 2 drops below 8,000 and 6,000 at the moment, you are locked out of using voice and text chat, respectively.

These scores drop when several players report you for griefing or abusing in either of the chats. On top of this, Dota 2’s matchmaking queues you with players with similar scores. If you’ve dropped to a low rating, it can be a horrible experience until you get your scores back.

Considering the severity of the penalties, many Dota 2 players refrain from engaging with toxic players altogether. An addition like this might not be in the Riot developers’ pipeline, nevertheless, many VALORANT players think it would definitely help combat the rising smurfs and other toxicity issues that keep popping up in the shooter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more