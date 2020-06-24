VALORANT ranked queue will arrive today

Riot Games will release VALORANT’s highly-anticipated ranked queue in just a few hours across numerous regions.

Ranked will arrive in the North American, Brazilian, and Latin American servers at 4pm CT, Riot announced today. Additionally, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and CIS will get ranked at 10pm CT, while players in Korea, Oceania, and APAC can expect it at 3pm CT today.

We know nobody's been asking for it, but ranked is finally coming in the next 24 hours. We're staggering our rollout per region and at off-peak times to monitor stability.



KR, OCE & APAC — 1:00PM PT 6/24

NA/BR/LATAM — 2:00PM PT 6/24

EU, RU, TR & CIS regions — 8:00PM PT 6/24 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 24, 2020

VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler said yesterday ranked would be delayed until Riot could fix a bug that allowed players to spawn in the opposing team’s base. With the latest patch, players found other bugs as well, including one in which players could enable ghost mode in public matches.

Since its release on June 2, VALORANT hasn’t had ranked despite including it in the closed beta version of the game for an extended period of time. Riot said it didn’t include a ranked queue on launch because it wanted to fix some aspects of the mode and so new players could learn the game before potentially affecting other players’ ranks.

In the updated version of ranked, Riot changed the highest attainable division from VALORANT to Radiant. The ranked system features eight ranks⁠—Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal, and Radiant⁠—and each division has three tiers, with one being the lowest and three being the highest.

Players must play at least 20 normal matches before they can access ranked. To receive a rank, they must also play five placement games.