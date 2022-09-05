Riot should fix this in the next update.

Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system.

This week, players think they’ve found something in need of a change—Fans have taken to Twitter and the VALORANT subreddit to voice their concerns with Fade’s overpowered ability.

Fade is the newest member of the playable VALORANT roster. The Turkish initiator was released in April 2022, with fans only recently realizing her potential.

One VALORANT player , ‘careertwitch’, has shared an OP seized line-up they found on TikTok, calling the move “busted.”

ok this is busted guaranteed free kill every round pic.twitter.com/5Zmyzbouxk — career (@careertwitch) September 4, 2022

The VALORANT ability they’re using is called “seize.”

If a player is in the ability’s radius, the opponent is held in the specific area. The move makes players deaf and applies decay to their health. If a player is in the ability’s radius, the decay can cause them to lose up to 75 HP. Once an opponent is in the ability, it keeps them there for 4.5 seconds, and it only costs Fade players 200 credits to use.

What’s happening in careertwitch’s video is called a “bungee.” This move has started to make waves in the VALORANT community, with line-up surfacing all over Reddit and YouTube.

Reddit users like ‘darkandy1’ have made informative line-up tutorials, with fellow Redditors discussing its overwhelming effectiveness—and the fact it needs VALORANT nerfs.

Once players are in the area, they are unable to leave the area until the effect is over. This makes bungeeing incredibly effective as player accuracy diminishes dramatically when airborne.

While the move is usually “pixel-perfect”, it can absolutely destroy an attack with ease.

Fade’s other abilities, ‘haunt’ and ‘prowler,’ are incredibly powerful. The added extra of seize is the cherry on top for Fade mains.

If these round-ruining moves keep appearing, there’s a strong chance the Riot will take action and balance the issue in a future VALORANT update.