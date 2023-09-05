VALORANT player’s vanilla knife skin proves why ‘size doesn’t matter’

Nothing less than gorgeous, if you like the base animation.

If you can’t fathom playing VALORANT with a knife skin that isn’t upgraded, think again. One of the game’s most premium collections, RGX Pro 11z, offers a Katana melee skin known for its iconic animation when upgraded, but what many haven’t witnessed is its praise-worthy base design.

Thanks to a Reddit user named SimplyGooses, who posted a video of a vanilla RGX Pro 11z Blade on Sept. 4, we now know how glossy and glowy the knife’s base build is. The RGB bulbs placed inside the blade glow when you pull it out or inspect it, and the colors cycle with every inspection. Compared to the base knife, the RGX Blade, even when nonupgraded, cuts with a sharper tone and has a glowing light belt on it.

Not bad at all, right? So, why wouldn’t anyone talk about such a clean VALORANT knife skin? The community had its answers ready.

“Tried equipping it one time on unrated, my teammates laugh at it,” one player said, summing up what it’s like to use a nonupgraded skin in VALORANT. This isn’t even bad. Try equipping a nonupgraded Elderflame Vandal, and players will most certainly bite your head off.

Their take is that if you can pay for a melee skin that expensive, you should use it upgraded only. It does sound forceful, but that’s how it is.

Related All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them

“I know that feeling when they laugh at my small blade. It still does the job,” another player said, and people were quick to remind them that “size doesn’t matter.” Well, the vanilla RGX Katana, which isn’t as long and sharp as the upgraded one, reiterates the popular saying.

Other knife skins in their original aren’t as good as the RGX 11z Pro Blade—Riot did a solid job on this one. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind using a vanilla knife skin this good in VALORANT, even if it means I’d have to endure my teammates’ taunts.

About the author