VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay

VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates.

One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.

It’s unlikely the latest mode to release in VALORANT, Swiftplay, meets the same fate. Players have shared their early opinions on Reddit, and their responses look positive.

In the thread, posted on Sunday night, players praised Riot for adding a game mode like Swiftplay, even going as far as demanding it to become a permanent fixture of the game.

“As adult with a full time job, house, family, etc. and not a ton of time for gaming, it has been so nice,” one player wrote. ” I can get in a few swift plays in the time I take to warm up … Still able to play an objective based game, practice util, and have a bit of fun.”

VALORANT is a competitive title at heart, featuring complex mechanics, many maps and agents, and strategy.

The game has a steep learning curve, and it can be frustrating for players who don’t have much time or energy to learn everything but still want to have fun. This new game mode offers players a way to do this.

A number of players said they don’t have enough hours to put into the game, and it offered them a way to have fun, rather than playing one game and logging out. Others said it was useful when they waited for friends to join their group but wanted to warm up in the meantime.

Swiftplay is similar to Unrated play, as there is no ranking linked to the player’s performance. But in order to win, a team only needs to earn five rounds.

Teams switch sides every four rounds. Players also earn mode credits after each round to compensate for the shorter game time.

While some think Swiftplay is redundant due to Unrated mode already providing a way for casual players to have fun, its faster pace seems to make the difference. It’s unclear if Riot will decide to make it permanent in the future.