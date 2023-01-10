VALORANT players have found the fastest way to complete a challenge before Act 3 ends

For those of you short on time, the internet has shortcuts that’ll save you valuable hours. The VALORANT community has the goods to help you smash your challenges as fast as possible.

Act Three is about to finish, and players are trying to rank up as times as possible before the next one begins. One challenge, in particular, that players are focusing on is the “Use Your Abilities” challenge. Challenges help level up the battle pass to get the best skins Riot has to offer, and when you need to use your abilities 200 times, it can take a while.

Even with how lengthy it is, VALORANT players keep trying—this challenge can give you a massive chunk of experience. Luckily the VALORANT Reddit community has the details on how to smash through it.

One welcome tip, one fan pointed out, is that there’s been a faster way to do this challenge for quite some time. VALORANT players suggested: “Pick up the Chamber alarm bot over and over without the cooldown from the teleport.”

Apparently, Cypher’s utility is another great strategy to complete the VALORANT challenge “way faster” too. By repeatedly throwing and picking up his Cypher Cages in the buy rounds, you’ll smash through the challenge. Try to do this in a spike rush to save your teammates from experiencing you wasting utility.

Another suggested tactic is to “play Neon and spam slide around.” You’d be able to do it during your competitive matches without ruining your chances of winning too.

Sometimes gamers have other things to do, people to see, and VALORANT challenges to finish before the Act timer runs out completely. There’s always a chance you’ve only got a certain amount of time before the clock strikes midnight, leaving you on the “49th tier” and the battle pass as a distant memory; and these are the perfect remedy.

So, what are you waiting for—get cracking with these Act Three tricks!