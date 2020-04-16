VALORANT players find out Raze can boost her Boom Bot with her Blast Pack

Raze has been one of the more contested picks during the VALORANT closed beta due to her destructive kit and great zoning power. But some players are finding even more tricks to make the game’s resident explosives expert even deadlier.

One trick that not many players knew was that Raze can actually use her Blast Pack ability to launch her Boom Bot into the air. It’s a creative way to launch a bot into an otherwise guarded area or through a window that the bot wouldn’t have been able to get through.

Many people don’t know how practical blasting a Boom Bot would be, but being able to launch the bot quickly into the air could help add a bit of unpredictability to something that’s usually easily dodged.

Another trick that not many Raze players know is that you can actually place her Blast Pack onto the Boom Bot itself if you can time it properly. The satchel charge lands within the bot and can be activated early to damage all nearby enemies while also launching the bot in the air.

Although it’s harder to pull off, especially in the heat of battle, this trick could help deal extra amounts of damage to the enemy. When a Boom Bot locks onto an enemy and starts zooming at them, a player’s first instinct is to shoot it down before it explodes. But by attaching a Blast Pack to it, your Boom Bot could end up dodging enemy fire and get a boost right into an opponent’s face.

There are probably many other different tricks that Raze can do with both her Boom Bot, Blast Pack, and even rocket jumping with her ultimate. If you have closed beta access, try out different combos and experiment away.