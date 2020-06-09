VALORANT players encounter hilarious bug that makes Prime Collection axe look tiny when spectating

You're not hitting anyone with this melee weapon.

One VALORANT player certainly didn’t get what they paid for.

A VALORANT fan encountered a peculiar glitch when spectating their friend in a custom match, posting the hysterical video last night. The bug made the Prime Collection axe appear minuscule in Breach’s hands.

The tiny axe only appears on the spectator’s screen, with no notable difference from the player’s point of view. When the Breach inspected the mini-axe, however, spectators could see it was the same size as his fingers.

Some joked that the small size of the melee weapon makes sense due to how difficult it is to knife an opponent.

“Fitting seeing how close you have to be to hit someone with it,” one fan commented.

Others are calling for the bug to be “made a feature” and asking Riot not to fix this.

This isn’t the first time a micro-melee weapon has appeared in VALORANT, though. A player was eliminated and watching their ally Breach play when they caught a glimpse of a mini-knife.

Screengrab via Riot Games

It’s unclear what causes this glitch to occur. Both instances, however, featured a Breach and a purchasable melee weapon skin.

Since this only affects spectators and not the players wielding the tiny weapon, it doesn’t seem like too much of a priority. And since there are calls to “keep mini knives,” Riot may want to skip over this one.