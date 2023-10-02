VALORANT players claim Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 bundle is a scam

VALORANT skins are known for going hard on your wallet, especially premium ones with visual effects and finishers. The upcoming bundle teased by Riot Games, Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0, caused the opposite reaction from the community, especially the new melee.

On Oct. 1, VALORANT players started a discussion on Reddit about the new bundle and many are not happy with the new melee. The melee is a double-wielding weapon with a dagger and an axe, which already sounds concerning. Unfortunately, that axe has the exact same model as the old one.

Nature seeks retribution. Gaia's Vengeance returns.



Available in your shop soon. pic.twitter.com/gvtr3gC2m6 — VALORANT (@VALORANT) October 1, 2023

Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 is the continuation of the skinline that was first released in March 2022. Many weapons from that bundle became popular, including the axe, and fans were excited to see this skin released for other weapons.

The new bundle made players feel that they would be paying for the same axe twice if they wanted the new melee. What’s even worse is that the new edition is more expensive than the old one. The dual-wielding weapon will cost you 4350 VP as opposed to 3550 VP for the old axe.

Fans agreed that it would be better if the bundle featured the dagger alone. “Just a knife would’ve been significantly better and not like a blatant slap in the face lol,” one player wrote. The dagger looks simple and clean, and it doesn’t clutter your screen.

Then there’s also the fact that dual-wielding skins are the least popular melee type in VALORANT. Very few players use dual-wield skins and the fact it has a repeating model just makes it even worse. Another player said: “Why make a fucking dagger model and then copy/paste the 1.0 axe into the other hand for an animation rig that is definitely F-tier (dual wield).”

Can we expect anything to change in the near future? Absolutely not. There were multiple fails with different skin bundles and it’s not something Riot Games ever addressed. On the good side, you get to save your cash for something better.

