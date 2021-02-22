VALORANT players can now claim the Lovebyte Gun Buddy with Prime Gaming

Instead of wearing your heart on your sleeve, VALORANT players can wear it on their gun.

Riot and Amazon have partnered up again to deliver the Lovebyte Gun Buddy, available now on VALORANT's Prime Gaming loot page. The pixelated purple heart will be awarded to Amazon Prime members for free.

Love hurts.



Wear your heart on your sleeve with the new Lovebyte Gun Buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: https://t.co/uUGSRdcgb4 pic.twitter.com/YDiRcg11RH — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 22, 2021

To snag your Lovebyte Gun Buddy, simply link your VALORANT and Prime Gaming accounts. Players can then claim the gun buddy for free, which will appear the next time you log in to VALORANT. Fans who aren't Amazon Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial, giving them access to Prime loot for the month.

This isn't the first time free Prime loot was offered to VALORANT players. Prime Gaming offered the Zoomer Pop Gun Buddy and 10 Radianite Points to members over the last couple of months.

Prime members can likely expect more rewards in the future.

