VALORANT players are convinced CS:GO’s maps have the edge—for one main reason

The rivalry between CS:GO and VALORANT has been reignited once again as fans claim Riot Games’ maps are in need of a size change. VALORANT players seem to believe Riot has made their maps too small, thus ignoring the potential its movement-based abilities have to offer.

Players argued Riot should make some maps bigger to add some variety via a Sept. 10 Reddit thread. With such a large collection of movement-based abilities, it seems a portion of the VALORANT player base wants more room to use them.

Players begged Riot to create more maps that closely resembled the structure of some CS:GO maps. But it seems VALORANT’s core gameplay elements might be the reason they’re so small, and larger maps might just break that delicate balance.

Some claim this issue stems from the pre-round phase where agents are allowed time to set up equipment. While this is an interesting and unique element, it only shrinks the map size.

With agents who use Stims, Blast Packs, Sprints, and teleports, players seem like they want more variety in using their abilities. Some even hoped that they’d eventually get multi-leveled maps that could add interesting elements to gameplay. One such example players pointed to was a VALORANT version of CS:GO’s Nuke, which would be an exciting idea for most Jett mains.

While some players were open to the idea of bigger and more versatile maps in VALORANT, there were some who disagreed. Players pointed to the map Breeze as a counterpoint. The largely open map is the biggest in VALORANT, and forces players to take long-range duels in order to progress onto the site.

And since it’s a larger map, it forces players to rotate longer distances in order to retake or help teammates survive. This element seemed to be a drawback in some player’s eyes. We’ll just have to wait and see if Riot agrees with this portion of the player base and whether they’re willing to take the risk in expanding the size of the next VALORANT map.

About the author