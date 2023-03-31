VALORANT players are begging for the simplest melee weapon that would change fighting

VALORANT players want to throw down their weapons and slide on their boxing gloves for the next knife skin release, with gamers revealing they’d “pay bank” to get a fist-style melee weapon in the Riot Games tactical shooter.

Players have had enough of sharp-edged weapons and are begging Riot to include a melee skin that allows them to duke it out in one-on-one fisticuffs to win the match.

Eyes of each player in the VALORANT community darted directly to a March 30 Reddit post, where eager gamers dreamed of a universe in which they could duke it out with left hooks and right-hand jabs flying wildly on their favorite VALORANT maps—all via a new knife skin that let agents use their fists for melee attacks.

It seemed the VALORANT population agreed this cosmetic should be released as soon as the devs are able, but one concern stood out like a sore thumb: the much-wanted fan-made cosmetic would have to be affordable, or no one would pay for it.

VALORANT players implored the Riot devs to not make a “singular skin” more expensive than it needs to be. One user claimed it was already a joke some skins were priced so high, despite it being a great idea for a concept.

The boxing glove idea spurred on other potential skins too, including ​​finger guns. If it all came in a bundle, players said, they would be an instant cop.

The Riot devs did recently release the Altitude skin bundle, which featured a knife with brass knuckles on the handle, meaning we’re at least halfway there. The devs love to introduce new weapon bundles rather frequently, so there’s a chance this could be a new member of VALORANT’s ever-growing melee collection eventually.

Hopefully, the VALORANT developers consider the ideas of the eager players and implement finger guns into their title too. Reloading finger guns would be amazing.