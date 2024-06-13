VALORANT players are already turning Abyss into Jett’s playground

With no boundaries on the newest VALORANT map, Abyss, it seemed inevitable that Jett mains would find unique ways to make plays, and they’ve already outdone themselves.

A myriad of VALORANT clips and highlights from the Abyss-only queue feature some absolutely wild plays that only the game’s most prolific gliding duelist, Jett, could pull off. Some of them are downright insulting if you’re on the other team.

In one instance, a Jett player uses their slow fall ability to run out the clock in a 1v1 scenario. With the opposing Omen nearby and only 12 seconds left on the clock, the Jett in a clip posted on Reddit leaps into the gap in middle, and takes advantage of the long fall that’s required before the kill field kicks in. The clip doesn’t even show the full duration of this trick; you could hypothetically fall from that spot in the map with Jett for 30 seconds before you die, but this strategy can hilariously backfire if the attacking player gets a Spike plant in time.

Another clip posted to Reddit features the same amount of ingenuity but requires much more cohesive teamwork. This team uses a Sage wall that clips through geometry and a Raze Blastpack assist to get Jett all the way from the A main ledge to the A Lobby area near attacker spawn, grabbing a kill on a stunned enemy Raze in the process.

Mobile agents like Jett, Raze, Omen, and Yoru are really guaranteed to thrive on Abyss, but if you play someone less mobile, don’t feel left out; there are some neat jumps anyone can make. You can jump from the box on A site to the A Main ledge with a running start and no abilities. If you shift jump the gap in middle, you can attach to the rope without making a sound.

It will take some time for the Abyss meta to flush out, given that you can only queue for it in Swiftplay now, but it’s safe to assume Jett will be a focal point.

