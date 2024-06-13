Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Jett with knives out on Abyss in VALORANT.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Valorant

VALORANT players are already turning Abyss into Jett’s playground

Watch this.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:49 am

With no boundaries on the newest VALORANT map, Abyss, it seemed inevitable that Jett mains would find unique ways to make plays, and they’ve already outdone themselves.

Recommended Videos

A myriad of VALORANT clips and highlights from the Abyss-only queue feature some absolutely wild plays that only the game’s most prolific gliding duelist, Jett, could pull off. Some of them are downright insulting if you’re on the other team.

Best way to win a 1v1 on new map
byu/Euphoric_Minimum8129 inVALORANT

In one instance, a Jett player uses their slow fall ability to run out the clock in a 1v1 scenario. With the opposing Omen nearby and only 12 seconds left on the clock, the Jett in a clip posted on Reddit leaps into the gap in middle, and takes advantage of the long fall that’s required before the kill field kicks in. The clip doesn’t even show the full duration of this trick; you could hypothetically fall from that spot in the map with Jett for 30 seconds before you die, but this strategy can hilariously backfire if the attacking player gets a Spike plant in time.

Found some insane abyss tech
byu/Freakfire_SOL inVALORANT

Another clip posted to Reddit features the same amount of ingenuity but requires much more cohesive teamwork. This team uses a Sage wall that clips through geometry and a Raze Blastpack assist to get Jett all the way from the A main ledge to the A Lobby area near attacker spawn, grabbing a kill on a stunned enemy Raze in the process.

Mobile agents like Jett, Raze, Omen, and Yoru are really guaranteed to thrive on Abyss, but if you play someone less mobile, don’t feel left out; there are some neat jumps anyone can make. You can jump from the box on A site to the A Main ledge with a running start and no abilities. If you shift jump the gap in middle, you can attach to the rope without making a sound.

It will take some time for the Abyss meta to flush out, given that you can only queue for it in Swiftplay now, but it’s safe to assume Jett will be a focal point.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.
twitter