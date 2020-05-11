VALORANT player shows off how to use Sova’s Shock Darts to instakill enemies holding common angles on Bind

For VALORANT players looking to frustrate opponents and start a round off with a lead, one fan has the answer.

A Sova player broke down a cheeky Shock Dart tactic on VALORANT’s Bind map last night, which can instakill an enemy before they know what hit them.

To take out an opponent holding A mid from behind the teleporter, players can line up two Shock Darts that can immediately put the odds in your favor.

By placing yourself in front of a crate on the attacker’s spawn, players need to fully charge their first Shock Dart and release it from a specific point. The second arrow should be aimed a bit lower and only charged about 70 percent of the way.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If done correctly, both arrows will land at the same time and kill your adversary.

And if your opponents are holding Heaven with an Operator, another Shock Dart tactic can eliminate the sniper with one swift blow. By placing yourself in front of the teleporter that leads to Showers, players can similarly fire two Shock Darts and take out the sniper threat.

Before trying to pull off these strategies, though, players might want to test them out in custom games first. Using both Shock Darts on a failed cheese play may put you at a disadvantage for the remainder of the round. It’ll also probably be helpful if your teammates inform you of an enemy at those locations.