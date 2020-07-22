VALORANT player shows off clever Viper anti-defuse strategy for Ascent

The recent Viper buffs make it easier to pull this off.

Twitch streamer AverageJonas showcased yet another strategy for preventing your enemies from defusing the Spike, posting the savvy Ascent lineup today.

The recent Viper buffs in Patch 1.04 help the toxic agent be more consistent in fending off the opposing team, allowing for more reliable anti-defuse tactics.

“With the recent buffs to Viper’s Decay damage, she can now finally stop someone from defusing the bomb with the Poison Cloud plus Snake Bite combo,” the streamer said.

Viper mains can plant the Spike behind the green crates on Ascent’s A site, throwing their Poison Cloud under the bomb. Players should then walk back to A Lobby and line their crosshairs up with one of the buildings that AverageJonas indicates.

As soon as you hear the enemy attempting to defuse, players can activate their Poison Cloud while firing the molly at the same exact time. This way, the enemy will begin taking decay damage in the cloud and then die from the Snake Bite.

Patch 1.04 increased the amount enemies decay while in Viper’s poison from 10 to 15. AverageJonas claims this strategy wouldn’t have worked prior to this patch if the enemy had a full 150 health. The quicker decay leaves enemies weaker, letting Snake Bite eat away at the remainder of their health.

