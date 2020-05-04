VALORANT player shows off aggressive Omen teleports

Abilities are a great way to spice up the gameplay of tactical shooters.

Though mastering all agents is a must if you’re aiming to go pro in VALORANT, perfecting one character and adopting a certain playstyle can certainly carry you to higher ranks. A VALORANT fan recently shared a video of their hyper-aggressive Omen playstyle that seems to be super effective.

Shrouded Steps is a useful ability to get on top of boxes and cover more ground—or as a simple mobility tool both while defending and attacking. Though most players are familiar with its aggressive usage, results do vary.

This fan’s solution to Omen’s Shrouded Steps’ sound effects enabled them to make aggressive plays that would normally be heard and caught by the enemy team. The supporting party in the clips lay down covering fire to help Omen position and simply distract the enemy from both hearing him or checking his corner.

If there wasn’t anyone to cover fire, the fan used smokes or teleported through smokes to disguise their position. They managed to pick off two to four enemies every single time before they died or ran out of enemies to kill.

It didn’t matter if the player was on offense or defense since they always found a way to sneak behind enemy lines like a shadow. A combination of this smart trick with decent aim and comprehensive map knowledge made it extremely hard for enemy players to advance through the map.

Even Stewie2K, a professional CS:GO player, failed to understand how Omen was able to show up behind him. The Team Liquid player expressed his shock with a loud “How?” after the player one-shot him from behind.

Though the player’s hot streak was interrupted when he was unable to kill a Brimstone with three consecutive headshots due to a hitbox bug, his daring plays were still enough to confuse a Raze who was a witness to it all.

This montage is a great example of how important it is to master an agent’s mechanics and know what kind of situations they can prevail in. While most Omen teleports in public matches may end up in vain, it may be a good idea to check every corner now since there might be an overly-aggressive Omen waiting in the shadows.