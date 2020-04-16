VALORANT player runs into 2 casters with hysterical mid-match commentary

If Riot Games is searching for VALORANT casting talent, it doesn’t need to look any further.

A VALORANT fan was amused to find two players casting mid-match, posting their hilarious commentary today.

While their team rushed Haven’s B site, one caster explained that “utility is down” when the left side was cleared by abilities. As the squad rushed in and took out three enemies, the caster maintained their cool demeanor and continued the showmanship throughout the gunfight.

When the “spike carrier died alone on A,” the fallen ally began casting as well.

“I did not realize I had the bomb until the very last moment,” the second caster said. “Real embarrassing moment, but I think we can recover from this.”

With only one player remaining, the casters continued their performance until the round’s end.

“ItsDragooN is here to clean it up with… a fucking beautiful three-K,” the caster said before making a kissing sound. “I could kiss his forehead.”

VALORANT programmer Riot Nu commented on the Reddit post, saying “I love it.”

With the video possibly on Riot’s radar, don’t be surprised if you hear these familiar voices at a future VALORANT event.