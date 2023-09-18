VALORANT player proves forcing yourself to grind ranked play for 50 hours isn’t worth it

Dedication to a marathon of anything is something to be admired, even if that something is 50 straight hours of playing competitive in VALORANT. But if this player is to be believed, they might have also proven that forcing yourself to play that much just isn’t worth it.

A user who posted on the VALORANT Reddit yesterday claims to have played for 50 hours of competitive with no breaks over the weekend except for a “quick power nap” 10 hours in, and by the end of this feat, they had gone from Gold Two to Gold Two. They put in 50 hours of comp, which included 20 individual matches on Saturday, Sept. 16, with no rank up to show for it.

In fact, according to the tracker.gg page the player linked, they actually fell to Gold One during this marathon and had to grind their way back into Gold Two. The player said they played with friends throughout the endeavor, claiming they were stuck at boarding school over the weekend with their school friends all having gone home.

The player’s journey started on Friday, Sept. 15, and went through Sunday, Sept. 17, consisting of 19 games on Sept. 15, 20 games on Sept. 16, and nine in the morning hours of Sept. 17, resulting in a grand total of 48 games. Overall, they finished with a record of 22 wins and 26 losses. Chamber was their most played agent, notching 14 wins against 13 losses, but they also played Phoenix, Skye, Omen, KAY/O, and even fit in a Yoru game.

The main response to this endeavor was actually one of genuine concern from other players reading about it, with many imploring the player to take an extended break from the game and others advising them about the health risks of doing so. It’s hard to disagree with the community; even if the player had managed to rank up, 50 straight hours can’t be good for someone, even if they are sure they can do it.

About the author