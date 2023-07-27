VALORANT player channels Overwatch’s Cassidy with perfect 1-vs-5 pistol ace

While the menacing, highly potent Sheriff is an iconic part of VALORANT’s weaponry, one player’s immaculate one-vs-five win with the sidearm may remind you of a powerful DPS character named Cassidy in Overwatch 2.

The Sheriff is VALORANT’s representation of a real-life revolver, and while it requires just one headshot to kill in most cases, it definitely isn’t easy to wield due to its punishing character. That being said, if you are more of a Ghost or Frenzy person, a Sheriff master named Koujiao may force you to rethink your choice.

On July 26, Koujiao posted a clip on Reddit of their impressive Sheriff Ace, attracting massive appreciation from the community. To make it even more exciting and close, they were just one leg shot away from dying.

It was the match’s first round, and the player was down to 17 HP after a rigorous fight on the Haven map. With no other teammates alive to support, Koujiao was left fending for themselves as five enemies began cornering them.

While the first two kills were more or less easy, the player managed to land an awestriking third and fourth kill with precise headshots. The final kill could have been luck or a late reaction from the enemy Omen, but it doesn’t make the player’s performance any less impressive.

Koujiao’s effortless performance with a non-upgraded Neo Frontier Sheriff almost mimicked Cassidy’s smooth flair when wielding his satisfying hitscan revolver, the Peacekeeper. Peacekeeper isn’t an easy weapon either, but to me, it feels slicker and more satisfying than the Sheriff. After all, Overwatch 2 isn’t as focused on aim and movement accuracy as VALORANT.

Naturally, other players showered the post with appreciation, with many yearning for the confidence of not reloading the pistol for the last kill. “Wish I can get there one day,” one comment read.

Another player highlighted how sad it was for the enemy team that they were clutched by someone with just 17 HP. “if the enemy Jett pulls off a 1v5 on 17 hp in the FIRST ROUND, I am fucking deleting the game and going to play Minecraft, or something cuz hoolyy fuckkk,” they said.

Another player’s comment drew a connection with Arthur Morgan, an iconic Red Dead Redemption character and lethal gunslinger, with the base Neo Frontier Sheriff skin bearing a resemblance to Morgan’s revolver.

Koujiao’s miraculous clutch is a lesson for both sides. If you’re the last man standing in a pistol round, it’s wise not to give up—you never know how the enemy team’s going to tackle the situation. Similarly, don’t underestimate the last enemy standing. Confidence plays a huge role in VALORANT. After all, it’s all about defying your limits.

