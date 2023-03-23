VALORANT picks up a unique, ‘ice cold’ sponsorship for VCT Americas

With so much anticipation surrounding the VCT Americas league, and with such incredible projected viewership along with the top-tier VALORANT league, interested sponsorship parties were to be expected. But maybe not one as unique as this.

Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer manufactured by Dutch brewing company Heineken, is the official beer partner of VCT Americas, according to a recent announcement. But aside from being the league’s official beer partner, Heineken 0.0 will also be the “presenting sponsor” of the Icebox map.

Ahead of the action kicking off on April 1, VCT Americas welcomes its newest partner to the league – Heineken 0.0.



🔗 https://t.co/CIff1DC300 pic.twitter.com/TDGGkYYlnA — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) March 23, 2023

Whenever Icebox will be selected or played during VCT Americas, the stream will be equipped with “enhanced branding” for the beverage, which will include “additional Easter eggs” to come. The choice to be the presenting sponsor for Icebox is admittedly clever, given how common the trope of enjoying an “ice cold” beer is, regardless of the beverage’s actual alcoholic content.

During VCT LOCK//IN 2023, Icebox was the third most selected map and was played a total of 12 times, behind Pearl at 16 and Haven at 13.

This is the second Riot esports program to be sponsored by Heineken 0.0, following the CBLOL, the primary Brazilian League of Legends league. Heineken 0.0 presented the halftime show during the CBLOL 2022 grand final.

While sponsorships promoting alcoholic beverages fall under Riot’s prohibited category alongside products that encourage gambling and tobacco usage, among others, Heineken is able to steer clear by advertising with a non-alcoholic beverage.

VCT Americas league play, with its ice-cold new sponsor, will officially kick off on April 1, with Sentinels taking on 100 Thieves at 2pm CT from the Riot Games Arena.