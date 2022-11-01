VALORANT Patch 5.09: Full notes and updates

This one is on the smaller side of things.

While the previous live patch featured a myriad of updates to VALORANT, including the addition of a new agent, sweeping changes to maps, and a jampacked battle pass full of goodies, today’s patch is much less exciting.

VALORANT Patch 5.09 instead comes with a moderate list of bug fixes. The devs are fixing a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it, making Skye’s Seekers more reliable to efficiently reach their target with small changes to how the ultimate navigates around obstacles, and providing some adjustments to Yoru, Fade, Reyna, and Sage.

To coincide with the patch, a new Halloween-themed skin bundle will be hitting the shop as well. Soulstrife will be available in the shop today and will come with a series of cosmetics, including skins for the Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, and Ghost. It also features a scythe melee.

Here are the notes and updates for VALORANT Patch 5.09

Bug fixes

Agents

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where walking through Harbor’s Cove barrier was not blinding players at the intended distance (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s High Tide would have large gaps when cast in specific map locations.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Reckoning’s geysers would not spawn on the area where the player was standing.

Throughout this year, we’ve been periodically making improvements to Skye’s Seekers so that they more reliably and efficiently reach their target.

Small changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target.

If the target is intangible when the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.

Fixed an issue where Yoru would still enter his stealth and intangible state if he was detained while casting Dimensional Drift. The detain now properly interrupts the cast.

Fixed an issue where Fade could activate her Haunt and Seize projectiles to make them drop while she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Reyna would auto-heal after a kill while in Empress even though she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Sage could instantly break her Barrier by walling self into a corner.

VALORANT Patch 5.09 is expected to hit the live servers today in North America.