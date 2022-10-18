VALORANT Patch 5.08: Full notes and updates

Patch 5.08 will hit the VALORANT live servers today, most notably adding the newest agent Harbor to the game.

Harbor, a controller hailing from India, is the 21st agent to make its way into VALORANT since the game was released in 2020. His abilities are focused on taking away the enemy’s vision like any controller. Harbor can also, however, slow down his opponents and use his ultimate to concuss enemies.

Patch 5.08 also fixed some agent bugs like Viper’s Toxic Screen, in which the ability could have small gaps around the ground level in some specific map locations. The developers also fixed a bug on Pearl.

Here’s everything that has changed in VALORANT with Patch 5.08.

Agent updates

Cascade (C) – EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave. Players hit are slowed.

– EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave. Players hit are slowed. Cove (Q) – EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw, ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

– EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw, ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets. High Tide (E) – EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are slowed.

– EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are slowed. Reckoning (X, ultimate) – EQUIP the full power of your Artifact. FIRE to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are concussed.

Bugs

Agents

Fixed an issue where friendly versions of area-damage abilities could overwrite enemy versions of those abilities to deal less damage.

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Toxic Screen could have small gaps around the ground level in specific map locations.

Gameplay systems

⦁ Fixed various minimap bugs:

⦁ Ally position indicators would persist on the edge of minimap even after ally came back into view.

⦁ In some cases, KAY/O’s Suppression Blade position indicator could appear twice on the minimap.

⦁ Opening the larger map (defaulted to Caps Lock and ‘M’) during round transition could cause spawn barriers to appear as a single pixel.

⦁ “Recently Seen Enemy” icon indicators could sometimes update their position without the enemy being visible.

Maps

Pearl

Fixed a sliver line of sight from A Main to A Link.