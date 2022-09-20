VALORANT Patch 5.06: Full notes and updates

Learn about all the changes coming to the game.

VALORANT Patch 5.06 is set to bring a series of major changes to the game.

In the latest update, the devs have tweaked the newest map, Pearl, and a weapon, the Stinger. The map received a handful of changes to its three main areas, A Site, B Site, and middle, with the devs aiming to make it easier to navigate. The weapon, on the other hand, is said to be more viable for short distances from now on.

Pearl has seen adjustments to its main choke points. The devs removed corners and hiding spots in multiple areas, so it’s easier for the defenders to retake sites since they won’t have as many points to check before progressing through the map.

All in all, these changes should make Pearl much easier to play both in the solo queue and in pro play. The newest changes should increase the dynamic of the map, making it much more interesting to follow the action.

As well as the map changes, the devs have lowered the error rate of the Stinger’s primary fire and alternative fire. Their goal was to make it “controllable and appropriately lethal” at short ranges.

Besides the balance changes, a list of bug fixes has also made its way to the game.

Here are notes and updates for VALORANT Patch 5.06

Weapon updates

Stinger

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after seven bullets > 1.3 error after six bullets “Our goal for the Stinger is to feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short ranges, but currently, even in close-quarters, it can feel out-of-control. Lowering the top spread should make it feel more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil.”

Alt Fire first shot error adjusted from 0.5 > 0.35 “For an option that’s about being more accurate, it felt like the first shot had more variance than we’d like, especially at the ranges you’d want to use the burst fire mode.”



Map updates

Pearl

Pearl is getting a handful of updates that aim to reduce some complexity and make it easier to move through a few areas for both attackers and defenders.

B Main – “Lowered waist-high wall on the left side of B Main so that it can no longer completely hide anyone.”

Image via Riot Games

Mid Shops – “Clearing this area in Mid Shops is harder than we intended. By extending the platform, we’re still keeping some of the holding power for attackers, but making it easier to push this area.”

Image via Riot Games

Mid Shops to Mid Plaza – “This is another spot on Mid Shops that’s proven to be painful to clear when trying to move through mid. So we’ve removed one of the corners.”

Image via Riot Games

Mid Top – “Mid currently favors attackers so we’ve pushed in a wall on Mid Top, to remove a 50-50 check. This should make it slightly easier for defenders to challenge mid.”

Image via Riot Games

A Art – “We noticed the difficulty both sides have had moving effectively through A Art. We’re simplifying the space so there are fewer areas to check.”

Image via Riot Games

Image via Riot Games

Image via Riot Games

B Link – “This box provides a good piece of cover for Attackers pushing B link, but it’s been tough to re-clear for defenders. We’re keeping a little attacker-side power, but making it easier for defenders to manage. The stack of boxes cover closer to the site will shift from the left side to the right, to simplify the number of angles approaching players need to consider, as well as close a difficult sightline to B Hall.”

Image via Riot Games

Image via Riot Games

A Main – “Removing a cut out on the wall of A Main to simplify the space, which should also make this area slightly easier for defenders to aggro into (although really, you should hold site).”

Image via Riot Games

A Main to A Site – “This spot was unnecessarily tough to smoke effectively. By tightening the choke by a margin, we hope to make smoking easier and give a small buff to defenders (i.e, a new utility spot). The cubby on the right will also shrink slightly to keep it from being too deep.”

Image via Riot Games

Social updates

Disruptive gameplay-based behavior indicator Riot introduced a feature that will show at the end of the game screen, which players have been detected for engaging in disruptive gameplay-based behavior. This has been added to the following game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Replication, with more game modes to follow in the near future.



Bug fixes

Agents

Fixed issue with KAY/O’s Zero/point sometimes incorrectly displaying enemies that were hit on KAY/O’s UI

Social