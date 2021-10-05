VALORANT Patch 3.07 removes peeker’s advantage while standing in Viper’s Poison Cloud

VALORANT Patch 3.07 introduced minor changes to Viper, including removing the peeker’s advantage when players stayed inside her Poison Cloud as it dissipated.

Peeker’s advantage is a mechanic in VALORANT that gives the player peeking an angle a slight advantage over an enemy holding the angle. This is meant to give players a fighting chance when peeking a tough angle, and it can make a significant difference in high levels of play.

But players previously noticed they would have a peeker’s advantage when they remained inside Viper’s Poison Cloud as it disappeared. The animation would disappear for players standing inside of the smoke before it dissipated for players outside of the cloud, creating a roughly 350-millisecond advantage. This is a minuscule amount of time, but it does make a difference in competitive settings. This was not an intended feature, and Riot Games has adjusted the dissolving effect in Patch 3.07 to remove any peeker’s advantage.

This is good news for players tired of losing fights against a hiding Viper and bad news for players that abused the discrepancy. This is not a significant change in the grand scheme of things, but it is a welcomed adjustment to many.

Patch 3.07 also adjusted Viper’s wall to inflict the decay debuff on enemies moving through the top part of the wall. There are also no longer penalties for leaving a Deathmatch early, slightly improving the warmup experience. Players can check out all of the changes in Patch 3.07 in the official patch notes.

