VALORANT partners with WEBTOON in digital art and comic contest

Riot Games is teaming up with digital comic site WEBTOON to give VALORANT fans and players the chance to create comics of their own set in the VALORANT universe.

With the launch of this upcoming contest, VALORANT fans are encouraged to show off their artistic talents. They’ll have to “bring to life” the “İYİ GECELER” agent trailer for Fade that was released earlier this year by way of a piece of fan art of a multi-panel comic. In that trailer, VALORANT agents including Cypher, Sova, Neon, and Breach go on a mission to Istanbul, Turkey to capture Fade.

Fans entering the contest are encouraged to recreate the trailer in their own style, using “audio logs” from the in-game event as inspiration. Contest submissions will open on Aug. 23.

The contest will award four grand prize winners with a “one-hour brainstorming session” with VALORANT’s premium content team. That session will allow the winners to design and create a gun buddy for an upcoming battle pass in VALORANT. Ten total winners will be featured on WEBTOON, as well as VALORANT’s official webpage and social media outlets, according to Riot.

VALORANT fans will be able to submit a piece of fan art or a full 20-panel-or-less comic to the official VALORANT x WEBTOON site. Submissions will be open from Aug. 23 to Sept. 18. The winners of the contest will be announced between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5.