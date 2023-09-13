VALORANT Mobile’s skin menu leaks—and it looks much better than the PC version

VALORANT Mobile, also known as Project C, finally had some new details put on display. The latest leak on Sept. 12 showcased the game’s skin collection menu and inspection screens.

The 25-minute footage inspects every skin currently available in VALORANT Mobile on every upgrade stage and gives us a glimpse at the title’s UI. Straight away, the menu looks much cleaner than the PC version of VALORANT.

The main perk of this mobile screen is that it shows you how the skin will look in fullscreen. On PC, however, the preview shows in a small window and it can be difficult to understand how the skin will actually feel after you’ve bought it.

The previews on mobile seem to be downloaded from the cloud just like on PC, instead of storing the videos on your device. Thus, it seems like mobile users can breathe easy and not worry about their storage space too much.

You can see multiple familiar skin lines in the video, including Gltichpop, Ruination, and Elderflame. But we haven’t found any exclusive skins so far. This doesn’t mean they won’t appear in the future, though, as the mobile version of League of Legends, Wild Rift, has exclusive skins too.

An interesting note is that skin previews do not feature kill banners. This could be because the player in a preview kills a bot (bots do not trigger a kill banner) or the devs decided to not have a kill banner in the mobile version to keep the phone’s screen as clean as possible during the game.

Many Twitter users agree that the mobile version looks “really good.” Since Riot Games occasionally introduces UI changes to VALORANT on PC, we might see something similar there as well in the future.

Even though fans are excited about the recent leak, it’s still unclear exactly when VALORANT Mobile will be released.

