VALORANT Mobile’s leaked practice maps are another feature PC players desperately want

Riot Games is seemingly hard at work developing VALORANT Mobile, with plenty of leaks appearing over the past few weeks. Fresh gameplay footage on Sept. 29 showed that VALORANT Mobile might have a new way for players to warm up and practice before their Competitive games.

According to the video shared on Twitter, maps in the game will have training courses with practice bots. The clip shows only Ascent but it would make sense if every map in the pool had this feature.

The concept is quite simple. You will have to move from one side of the map to the other and clear every angle as you move. The goal is to eliminate all bots with your weapons and abilities.

It also seems that you will be able to select specific paths you want to take on each map. In this gameplay, the player goes through mid on Ascent from the attacker’s side, and connecting areas like Catwalk and B Link are closed with a yellow barrier.

After clearing all the bots, the barriers disappear and markers “MID”, “A”, and “B” appear on the map. I’d imagine that approaching and interacting with the markers will start the next training course.

VALORANT Mobile has practice bots on maps 🤖 pic.twitter.com/TWf6K8cP0d — Valorant Mobile (@ValoMobile) September 29, 2023

Learning the most common enemy positions is one of the best ways to improve at VALORANT, and this is what these courses are for. You can improve your crosshair placement, pre-fires, or simply remember to check that one corner you always miss.

On PC, your improvement tools are limited to Deathmatch and the practice range. There are two practice scenarios in the game but I don’t think even Riot remembers they exist. Unfortunately, none of those tools will help you learn angles and positions well. The best thing you can do is simply play Unrated or Competitive and take note of where enemies love to sit.

This will leave some VALORANT players slightly upset—again—as VALORANT Mobile shows more and more features that would benefit PC players. It doesn’t mean we will never get the same thing on PC but it certainly feels bad to fall behind.

About the author