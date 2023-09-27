VALORANT Mobile leak showcases new agent MVP animations we wish were in the PC version

So far, multiple VALORANT Mobile features have had fans wishing they were in the tac shooter’s PC version, too. But none of them have left the PC base envier than the recently leaked agent MVP animations.

For those wondering, VALORANT Mobile will apparently come with special animations celebrating the most-valued player of a match, featuring the agent in an enticing video clip that plays right after the match ends.

While multiple sources leaked snippets of MVP animations for different agents over the past few weeks, one VALORANT player was kind enough to compile all of them in a video and post it on Reddit for the fandom. And as expected, players were in awe.

“That brimmy one made me feel some type of way daaamn,” one player said, while others couldn’t stop discussing how incredible the animations are for Reyna, Jett, Yoru, and Cypher.

I love all of them, but Viper’s flair hits me the most. The way she equips her Snake Bite and taps on her arm for her Toxic Screen is exciting to watch, not to forget the stylish final pose that’s a chef’s kiss.

The video doesn’t contain the MVP takes for some agents like Neon, Harbor, Astra, Breach, and more, causing players to wonder whether or not they’ll be available in the mobile port at launch. But these are leaks, so it’s probably just that the animations for those agents haven’t surfaced yet.

Unfortunately, MVP animations will likely be exclusive to VALORANT Mobile, meaning they won’t be introduced to the PC version. But that didn’t stop the fandom from demanding Riot’s attention.

“Riot pls, I know replay system will take time, but can you at least add this MVP screens in PC version as well?” one player said, taking a dig at VALORANT not having a basic replay system on PC yet, despite numerous requests over the years, while the mobile version is getting a replay system at launch.

“If I had a nickel for each mobile version of a Riot game that had cooler animations than the PC one…” one player commented, referring to how Riot’s Wild Rift is thought to have better animations than its PC counterpart.

With VALORANT Mobile’s global launch inching closer, whether Riot will listen to the community’s requests is a story for the future.

