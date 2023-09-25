Latest VALORANT mobile leaks show gorgeous rank-up screens, deathmatch, and replay system

Riot Games has a chance to launch VALORANT into the stratosphere and multiply its player base whenever the mobile version of the game is finally released. Based on the leaks that came out this past weekend, fans have a lot to look forward to, including one of the main game’s most highly requested features.

A batch of leaked clips shows a great deal of footage from the ongoing closed beta, including the deathmatch game mode, the rank-up screen for players who grind all the way up to Radiant, and perhaps most importantly, some supposed footage of the replay/highlights system in action.

Valorant mobile will have replay and highlights system on launch



You can also feature your favorite clips on your profile | #VALORANT #ValorantMobile pic.twitter.com/2s1BPdOZYt — Valorant Mobile Leaks & News (@ValorantMobileX) September 24, 2023

The VALORANT Mobile Leaks & News account on Twitter (or X) claims that VALORANT on mobile “will have replay and highlights system on launch,” and that players will be able to “feature your favorite clips on your profile.” This means, in theory, you could take your most impressive ace or clutch and pin it to your profile for others to see. A replay system on mobile could also have the feature of being able to instantly share highlights from the game itself.

Players on PC have been asking for a replay and highlights system for years now and it was only confirmed back in January of this year that one was in the works. But if the mobile version of VALORANT will be released with one at launch, perhaps that feature will come over to the base game as well.

The Leaks & News account also posted an extended clip of deathmatch footage. The deathmatch footage comes from a YouTuber named AnakinGG, who managed to get access to the beta. The standard free-for-all deathmatch mode has all the same features as the normal mode; health pickups from defeated enemies, kill streak effects, and full access to the buy menu.

Radiant animation on valorant mobile pic.twitter.com/HPY87DIUKE — Valorant Mobile Leaks & News (@ValorantMobileX) September 24, 2023

Fans also got a look at what the rank-up screen looks like for those who rank up from Immortal to Radiant. Notably, the animation on mobile is significantly more elaborate and stylish than the one on PC, and the player’s rank rating itself is included regardless of rank.

