VALORANT Luna bundle: Release date, cost, weapon skins, and more

There’s nothing quite as exciting to VALORANT players and as dangerous to their wallets as a new bundle release. To celebrate the new Chinese New Year, and the forthcoming Year of the Rabbit, Riot will be releasing the Luna bundle to the in-game store.

VALORANT has celebrated the Chinese New Year with previous bundles, with the Celestial bundle celebrating the Year of the Ox in 2021 and the Tigris bundle celebrating the Year of the Tiger in 2022. Heading into 2023 and the Year of the Rabbit, players will have more skins to enjoy and celebrate with, if they’re keen to buy.

VALORANT Luna bundle release date and price

Despite the bundle trailer released on the official VALORANT Twitter account saying “in your shop now,” the Luna bundle will officially become available to purchase on Thursday, Jan. 26. The release of the bundle itself comes just a few days after the start of the Chinese New Year, which is on Jan. 22.

Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. pic.twitter.com/uXycP5d188 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 18, 2023

The exact price is currently unknown, but since the bundle also includes a player card and gun buddy in addition to the weapon skins, we can estimate it will likely be on the higher side. Expect the bundle to cost either 8,700 or 7,100 VALORANT points.

The release of the Luna bundle to the shop should coincide with the departure of the “dangerous, alien” Araxys bundle.

VALORANT Luna bundle included items

The Luna bundle will contain skins for the Vandal, Spectre, Marshal, and Ghost, as well as a melee skin known as Luna’s Descent.

The Luna bundle also features a player card and gun buddy that keep to the theme of the Year of the Rabbit. The gun buddy in particular will likely draw lots of interest from players since it features a bunny that lights up blue and turns “angry” when fired. The light-up feature is similar to the light-up ox gun buddy included in the Celestial bundle from 2021, which celebrated the start of the Year of the Ox.