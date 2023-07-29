VALORANT leak reveals VCT Champions skin bundle, and it might be better than Prime

Thanks to community leaks this week, VALORANT fans have been given a taste of what the upcoming VCT Champions 2023 skin bundle looks like. While details like the exact release date or the price are yet to be revealed, the look of the bundle is already leaving fans worried about their wallets.

For the second time in its three-year history, Champions will have a unique Vandal skin and knife skin available to fans via the VALORANT store, according to a July 28 tweet from reputable leak account ValorLeaks.

Instead of the traditional black and red color scheme that the previous skins have showcased, the latest bundle seems to harken back to one of the most popular VALORANT skins: the Prime Vandal. Instead of white and purple, the skin sports a brooding black and violet base with gold highlights and a slightly translucent VCT and VALORANT logo.

The knife is also fitting for the bundle. From a distance, it looks like one of Jett’s knives that she uses with her Blade Storm ultimate. Up close, the knife has a purple hilt, with the VCT logo in the center and all along the edge of the knife engrained in gold. The closest knife we have to this one in VALORANT is the GO! Jett knife, with a similar physical design.

As this is a community leak, we still have yet to learn when this bundle will exactly be released. Should it follow previous years’ release schedules, it’s likely going to be available as the Champions 2023 event begins on Aug. 6.

Early impressions from the community are good, with the bulk of fans enjoying this variation of the Champions skin even though it is the second Vandal skin from this line. Players are even joking about forking out the cash for the bundle, with some possibly (but probably not) resorting to drastic measures.

At the same time, VCT Champions competitors know how important the bundle is to their teams, and by extension, themselves. Half of the profits of this bundle will be split among the teams competing at VCT Champions, so the better the bundle sells, the higher each player’s cut.

We don’t know how much the bundle will sell for yet, but last year’s VCT Champions 2022 bundle, which featured both a Phantom and butterfly knife skin, was priced at 6,167 VP. This was actually a little lower than 2021, which had a Vandal skin and knife and cost 6,263 VP. If that trend continues, expect the price to be around 6,000 to 6,100 VP.

Make sure to keep an eye on the shop for the days leading into Champions 2023 to cop this new bundle and support the players competing in Los Angeles. VCT Champions will run from Aug. 6 through to Aug. 26, with the bundle on sale throughout the length of the tournament and most likely for a couple of days after it ends.

