VALORANT will launch with 5 free and 5 unlockable characters

Riot Games’ VALORANT will start off with 10 characters at launch, according to executive producer Anna Donion. Speaking in an interview to IGN, Donion went on to describe the process that players will have to go through to obtain the five locked characters.

Character unlocks will be handled with an “engagement-incentivized model,” according to Riot. “Players will have the option of earning in-game content through playing and engaging with the game, or they can choose to purchase desired content as a shortcut.”

Essentially, the five characters are locked behind a paywall. Either use real money for the Agent of your choice, or put in enough playtime to recruit them to your roster.

VALORANT will also have a battle pass feature now common in free-to-play games. It has both free and premium tiers, but Riot has promised that it will not be pay-to-win, likely limiting it to characters and cosmetics unlocks.

Eight Agents have been revealed so far: Phoenix, Jett, Viper, Sova, Cypher, Brimstone, Sage, and Omen.