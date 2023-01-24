VALORANT is coming to other platforms, but Riot says it’s going to take a while

Riot Games isn’t set on just building and sustaining a dedicated PC player base for VALORANT, but fans looking to play on other platforms shouldn’t expect any serious developments any time soon.

VALORANT dev team lead Anna Donlon said during today’s “dev diary” video previewing 2023 that the team is “continuing their work” on bringing the game to other platforms but said that it was taking longer than expected.

“It’s going slower than we’d hoped,” Donlon admitted. “Probably slower than you’d hoped, but we want to get it right.” Donlon didn’t provide any information about beta testing or a potential launch window for VALORANT’s release on other platforms.

While nothing new was confirmed today, Riot has not shied away in the past from detailing its plans to release VALORANT on other platforms. The company confirmed way back in June 2021, less than a year after the game was officially released, that it planned to eventually bring the game to mobile and reportedly has released a mobile beta in China since then.

But that’s not all. Just this past November, job listings at Riot revealed the company does indeed plan to bring VALORANT to consoles like Xbox and PlayStation in the future as well. Previous updates have also included files that reference an eventual console release.

Since those listings and leaks, both Riot and Microsoft formed a partnership that unlocks access to numerous additional benefits in all of Riot’s major titles, including VALORANT. Game Pass subscribers get access to all champions and agents in both League of Legends and VALORANT, plus XP boosts and other rewards.