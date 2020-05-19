VALORANT hit registration issues will be addressed in next update

Riot Games has confirmed that the hit registration in VALORANT will be addressed in an upcoming update.

Players started reporting hitbox and hit registration issues after updating to VALORANT Patch 0.50 last week, which became a major problem in multiplayer matches. Several fans explained that since they downloaded the new patch, they saw multiple shots land on enemies but no damage was registered.

Players have even seen sparks fly, which indicates a headshot, but the post-round damage report only showed a couple of shots being registered. This issue has caused players to lose rounds because they expect headshots to be guaranteed kills with weapons such as the Vandal and the sparks usually indicate a kill. The players stop firing after seeing the sparks, which makes them an easy kill for the unaffected enemy.

Big thanks for the reports/videos you shared around hit registration feeling off. We found and are fixing a number of issues that compounded this, with the biggest being an actual hit registration bug that impacts low FPS players harder (it's a desync related to in-game FPS) — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 19, 2020

VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler confirmed that the next update should address the hit registration issues, though.

“Thanks to everyone who helped us find some new hit reg issues we introduced in the latest update,” Ziegler said. “We’re fixing them as we speak and they should be in the next update.”

VALORANT is still in beta and problems like this are to be expected. The full game is scheduled to be released later this year, so issues like these should be ironed out before the game officially launches.

VALORANT players can sleep easier now knowing they aren’t losing their touch and there’s an actual issue in the game.