VALORANT Game Changers star pulls off the filthiest Jett highlight you’ll ever see

The VALORANT Game Changers scene has produced some of the most talented players in the esport, and Ava “florescent” Eugene is no stranger to highlight plays. The 16-year-old phenom is ripping up the upper bracket with Version1, and she even pulled off one of the best Jett plays we’ve seen in a long time.

In a match against Complexity, florescent found herself in an unfortunate one-vs-two situation during the 12th round of a game. With her teammates falling around her and the timer ticking down, she rushed to plant the spike before putting her game face on against Complexity’s Claudia “Clawdia” Che and Lacey “L4CE” Dilworth.

2-0 @Complexity gf buff 🤠



playing SR on the 13th for grand finals pic.twitter.com/YLDYWHA5d8 — V1 florescent (@florscnt) April 12, 2023

Right after dropping the spike, florescent activated her ultimate ability before zooming into heaven, where she’d easily pick off her first opponent. After getting tagged with a Recon bolt, she made the decision to drop back down to site, but as the bolt pinged her location for the last time, she suddenly used her Updraft to fly upward while zipping backward toward heaven once more.

Her quick thinking and fancy maneuver caught the last Complexity player off-guard, which gave her one of the most impressive clutches of the tournament so far. Her teammates screamed out in glee as the hype built enough momentum to lock down the win and earn themselves a spot in the next round against Shopify Rebellion.

Florescent has been a key member throughout V1’s bracket run, racking up an absurd 81 kills over four maps, according to Liquipedia. She easily leads the entire event with 336 ACS, while averaging just over 20 kills a game. This is old news for fans of the talented young star, though, since florescent has been a top-two kill leader for almost every tournament she’s attended over the last year.

Keep your eyes open for more highlight plays and jaw-dropping clutches as the tournament rages on across this month on Riot Games’ official VALORANT stream.