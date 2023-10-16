VALORANT fans dream up next agent abilities after Riot drops mysterious teaser

VALORANT’s latest teaser has sent fans into prediction hysteria. The gaming community believes Riot Games’ newest sneak peek might just showcase an upcoming agent’s abilities.

The 10-second clip posted on Oct. 15 only shows a bullet flying through a target, however, that was more than enough to ignite ideas throughout the player base. We can’t see who shot the bullet, but as far as fans are concerned, it’s surely VALORANT’s newest agent.

Players sifted through each possibility in a Reddit thread. From cheat-like abilities to ultimates plucked from other titles, the community has more than enough ideas for Riot.

The bullet accuracy shown in the short clip screamed Soldier 76, according to the community. Because of this, players now believe the newest agent will feature an aim-bot-like ultimate, similar to Overwatch 2’s famed damage hero.

This also spurred ideas inspired by rival titles. The community didn’t rule out the possibility of wall-building in VALORANT, which they compared to Rampart’s building ability in Apex Legends, and Fortnite’s signature game mechanic.

I’ve found something interesting. Very interesting. Debrief soon. – Cypher pic.twitter.com/FVIS5lGX3P — VALORANT (@VALORANT) October 15, 2023

Players also suggested the potential of stronger armor-piercing bullets or the ability to wreak havoc with more powerful wall bangs.

With all that said, Riot remains quiet. The VALORANT developers shared there would be one more agent addition before the year comes to an end but with a “little twist.”

The developers hyped up all aim and no-brain players with the suggestion that the newest agent would be similar to headshot-heavy heroes like Chamber and Jett.

The last agent added to VALORANT’s long list of characters was Deadlock in June this year, with Gekko also arriving three months prior. Now that Deadlock gameplay has stabilized, Riot might be ready to divvy out more details regarding upcoming agents.

If Riot were to stick to this release schedule, there’s a solid chance we could be witnessing the first glimpse of the newest hero in VALORANT.

About the author